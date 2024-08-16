AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.19%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Population growth contributes to pollution, biodiversity loss: PPWD

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 08:13am

LAHORE: Pakistan needs to improve access to family planning resources and education with public support to cope with population growth, Director General of the Punjab Population Welfare Department Saman Rai, said.

“Pakistan’s rapidly growing population significantly impacts the country’s resources infrastructure and environment,” she said, adding: “A growing population increases unemployment and poverty by increasing competition for jobs.”

Highlighting some of the important effects of the current and future population in Pakistan, she said that Pakistan’s growing population is putting pressure on resources such as water, food, and energy causing pressure on infrastructure such as services.

A growing population puts pressure on the healthcare system, making it difficult to provide quality services, she added.

