AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.37%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.75%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
DFML 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
DGKC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
FCCL 20.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 148.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.89%)
HUMNL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (8.05%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.93%)
NBP 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
OGDC 132.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.14%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PPL 112.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 22.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SEARL 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.57%)
TPLP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
TRG 53.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
UNITY 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,236 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 25,769 Increased By 85.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 78,285 Increased By 179 (0.23%)
KSE30 25,047 Increased By 1.6 (0.01%)
Nationwide tree-plantation drive launched

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 08:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Horticultural Authority (PHA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad and Cheezious, a Proud Pakistani fast-food brand have launched a nationwide plantation drive to create an eco-friendly environment and to contribute to a greener Pakistan.

As part of the drive, Cheezious will set up branded stalls and kiosks in key locations throughout Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar where free plants will be distributed to the public. The major activations will be conducted in Islamabad including a specialized kiosk which will be featured for the entire week. Each stall and kiosk will prominently display the logos of all the partners, reinforcing the collaborative effort to promote environmental awareness.

Zohaib Hassan, Head of Marketing, commented on the initiative, stating, “At Cheezious, we believe that it is our responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. Our plantation drive is not just about planting trees; it’s about fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. By partnering with CDA and the Punjab Horticultural Authority, we aim to make a lasting impact on the environment and set an example for others to follow,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA PHA tree plantation drive

