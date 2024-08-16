Nationwide tree-plantation drive launched

LAHORE: Punjab Horticultural Authority (PHA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad and Cheezious, a Proud Pakistani fast-food brand have launched a nationwide plantation drive to create an eco-friendly environment and to contribute to a greener Pakistan.

As part of the drive, Cheezious will set up branded stalls and kiosks in key locations throughout Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar where free plants will be distributed to the public. The major activations will be conducted in Islamabad including a specialized kiosk which will be featured for the entire week. Each stall and kiosk will prominently display the logos of all the partners, reinforcing the collaborative effort to promote environmental awareness.

Zohaib Hassan, Head of Marketing, commented on the initiative, stating, “At Cheezious, we believe that it is our responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. Our plantation drive is not just about planting trees; it’s about fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. By partnering with CDA and the Punjab Horticultural Authority, we aim to make a lasting impact on the environment and set an example for others to follow,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024