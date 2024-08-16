AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-16

European shares led higher by tech, banks as US slowdown fears ease

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

FRANKFURK: Technology and bank shares led Europe’s benchmark stock index more than 1% higher on Thursday, with risk appetite boosted by strong US retail sales data that eased fears of a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed at a two-week high, up 1.2% on the day to complete a reversal of the losses posted during the global market turmoil in the first half of August.

All the major regional bourses, including those of Germany , France, Italy and Spain were also more than 1% higher.

US retail sales rose more than expected in July, keeping investor bets on a smaller than 50-basis-point Federal Reserve interest rate cut intact.

“The numbers should lay to rest - at least for the moment - all of the doom and gloom that was expressed at the beginning of this month,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.

“The Fed can begin a rate-cutting cycle without the economy entering recession, and history shows this is an extremely positive environment for the stock market.” Rate-sensitive technology shares, among the hardest hit during the rout, were Thursday’s biggest gainers, up 2.6% with semiconductor players such as ASML Holding and ASM International leading the way.

The volatility “fear gauge” retreated to its lowest level since late July.

Banks, retail and automobiles were also among the top performers, although most sectors gained on the day.

Dutch payments company Adyen was the strongest individual performer, jumping 12% to top the STOXX 600 after market share gains helped it beat half-year core profit expectations.

British motor and home insurer Admiral climbed 6.5% after posting a forecast-beating first-half profit.

AstraZeneca rose nearly 2%, marking a record high for a fourth-straight session, after the US Food and Drug Administration granted its blockbuster cancer drug Imfinzi a priority review for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer in the United States.

Renewable energy group Orsted was the day’s worst Stoxx 600 performer, slumping 7.2% after booking 3.9 billion Danish crowns ($574.4 million) in impairment losses in second quarter.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares led higher by tech, banks as US slowdown fears ease

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories