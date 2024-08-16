AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Govt to hire director risk management for DMO

Zaheer Abbasi Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday decided to hire director risk management and other finance and management professionals for Debt Management Office on Thursday.

The Finance Division has sought application from the intending candidates by August 29, 2024 through a vacancy announcement uploaded on its website and stated that federal government had established Debt Management Office (DMO) in the Ministry under Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) (Amendment) Act, 2022 to put in place institutional arrangement for reviewing, monitoring and implementing the government’s debt policy and overseeing debt management.

The Finance Division intends to hire the services of finance and management professionals, on contract basis, initially for a period of three years, extendable subject to satisfactory performance and approval by relevant authority Director (risk management), Director (data management and analytics), Assistant Director (borrowing), and Assistant Director (data management and analytics).

