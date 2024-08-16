AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-16

Japanese rubber futures down

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped on Thursday, snapping a six-day rally as weak economic data from top consumer China weighed on the market, although higher synthetic rubber prices and supply disruptions limited losses.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for January delivery closed down 0.4 yen, or 0.12%, at 323.2 yen ($2.20) per kg. The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), however, closed up 150 yuan, or 0.94%, at 16,025 yuan ($2,239.25) per metric ton. The most active October butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 145 yuan, or 1.02%, to 14,345 yuan ($2,004.50) per metric ton. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday found China’s factory output slowed for a third straight month in July, showing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy was losing steam, although the battered consumer sector perked up slightly as stimulus targeting households took effect.

China’s new home prices fell at their fastest pace in nine years in July, NBS data showed on Thursday. The country’s prolonged housing market slump has weighed heavily on its economy and consumers, with analysts saying Beijing’s 5% GDP target for 2024 may be too ambitious. Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains that may cause flash floods from Aug. 15-21.

Additionally, some defaults by Vietnamese processors, driven by rising rubber prices, have led to a sudden shortage, further exacerbating a market imbalance caused by slowing supply, said a Singapore-based trader.

The yen was steady at 147.315 per dollar after data showed Japan’s economy expanded at a faster-than-expected rate in the second quarter, keeping another near-term rate hike on the table.

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. The front-month September rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 173.1 US cents per kg, up 1.1%.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures down

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories