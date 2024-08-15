AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed, 12 injured in Russian bomb attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Reuters Published August 15, 2024

Russian guided bomb attacks on Thursday killed at least two people and injured 12 more in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, local authorities said.

The strike hit a civilian enterprise in Kupiansk district, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A warehouse caught fire as a result of the strike, the regional prosecutors said on Telegram, adding that six employees were injured.

Six more people, including a 12-year-old child, were wounded in the Zolochiv village when Russian forces dropped two bombs, the regional police said on Telegram.

Russia to evacuate thousands more from Kursk region attacked by Ukraine

Administrative buildings, a kindergarten, and over 20 private homes were damaged in this attack, the police added.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks, and Moscow troops have for months been pummelling Ukraine’s border regions with highly destructive guided bombs.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, but thousands have been killed and injured in its strikes.

Russia-Ukraine war Russian bomb attack Oleh Syniehubov

Comments

200 characters

Two killed, 12 injured in Russian bomb attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Ongoing internet disruption to ‘derail’ Pakistan economy, warns OICCI

Internet disruptions: some Pakistani freelancers made ‘unavailable’ on fiverr

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $119mn, now stand at $9.27bn

Rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

Pakistan can grab $5bn export orders as West shifts from Bangladesh, says Gohar

KSE-100 closes 229 points higher as profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

Oil extends gains as US slowdown fears ease

3 retired personnel in military custody in connection with case against ex-ISI chief: ISPR

COAS Munir cautions nation against threat of fake news, propaganda

Read more stories