AGL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Increased By ▲ 5.38 (4.06%)
BOP 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
DFML 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
FFBL 44.88 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.88%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUBC 147.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.82%)
HUMNL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.19%)
MLCF 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 134.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.25%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.05%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TOMCL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TPLP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.63%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 54.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,243 Increased By 55.2 (0.67%)
BR30 25,805 Increased By 151.8 (0.59%)
KSE100 78,407 Increased By 529.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 25,132 Increased By 171.2 (0.69%)
Aug 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares edge higher as banks advance

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2024 10:54am

Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by index heavyweight financials, while fresh US inflation data reassured investors that the Federal Reserve would start cutting rates next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,878.2 by 0011 GMT. Data released on Wednesday showed that US consumer prices rose moderately in July, opening the door wider for the Fed to cut rates next month.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.839%, compared with its US close of 3.822%.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%.

The S&P 500 gained 0.38%, while the Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Among individual stocks in Australia, Origin Energy fell as much as 10.3% after the power producer warned of a decline in electricity profits due to lower wholesale costs and reduced retail margins.

Shares of Telstra rose as much as 2.2% after the country’s top telecom firm posted a near 16% drop in full-year profit.

Shares in hearing implants maker Cochlear sank more than 8% on weaker-than-expected profit forecast. Sector-wise, financials gained 0.9%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks rising between 0.8% and 1.9%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Energy stocks rose nearly 1%.

Brent crude futures rose 0.19% to $79.91 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.27% to $77.19 per barrel.

Meanwhile, mining stocks fell about 0.7%. Dalian iron ore futures fell 1.1% on Wednesday.

The Aussie dollar was 0.02% stronger against the US dollar at A$0.66 on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,553.36.

New Zealand’s central bank governor said the pace of future interest rate cuts will be determined by how prices track in coming months.

The central bank slashed its benchmark rate on Wednesday for the first time since March 2020.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares edge higher as banks advance

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Transmission sector: World Bank concerned at delay in approval of contract extensions

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

Nishan-i-Pakistan announced for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Oil prices up on hopes of US rate cuts boosting fuel demand

Ferozsons Laboratories’ subsidiary BF Biosciences launches human insulin

2020 IPP report’s recommendations: Power sector circles for implementation

Russia reintroduces ban on petrol exports till year end

Indian protests over medic’s murder grow as PM demands swift justice

US says seeks to deepen partnership

Read more stories