Published 15 Aug, 2024

Independence Day celebrations held at historical places across Punjab

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2024 07:27am

LAHORE: The Punjab Archaeology Department organized celebrations and events at historical places across the Punjab on Independence Day.

In this regard, the main event was held at the historical residence of the national poet Allama Iqbal in Lahore. Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Secretary Farid Ahmed Tarar was the chief guest.

On his arrival at Iqbal Museum (Javed Manzil), he and Director General Archaeology Zaheer Abbas Malik planted a sapling and prayed for the development and betterment of the nation. He also cut the Independence Day cake along with the participants present there.

After the hoisting of the national flag, the scouts paraded and presented a salute to the national flag. On this occasion, students presented national songs and tableaus, while the speakers paid tribute to the workers of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the Secretary said that there is nothing more important in the history of nations than freedom from invaders. “We should be thankful to God for blessing us with freedom. We all have to play our due role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Like Tehreek-e-Pakistan, the youth have to play a lead role to achieve the goal of developed Pakistan,” he added.

He emphasized that it is important to be aware of the historical background of Javed Manzil. He expressed happiness over the fact that the archaeology department organises events every year at Javed Manzil, which gives people an opportunity to stay connected to their roots.

The Director General said that Independence Day celebrations have been held at historical places across Punjab. “Citizens were also given a guided tour of the Iqbal Museum on Independence Day,” he added.

