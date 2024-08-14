AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-14

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Advisory Board (SAB), on Tuesday, following permission by the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved export of up to 40,000 tons of sugar to Tajikistan on government-to-government basis.

The SAB meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, which following a permission by ECC has allowed exporting 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Tajikistan.

The ministry has also directed the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to clear outstanding payments of the sugarcane growers at the earliest. It was further decided that locally, the district governments will fix the retail price of sugar.

Once again, PSMA urges govt to allow export of ‘surplus’ sugar

The meeting was told that currently, Pakistan has 2.8 million ton of stocks in storage.

On August 1, 2024, during a meeting of the SAB which recommended sugar exported to Tajikistan, the ministry decided to present updates on the sugar industry to ECC for a decision regarding the sugar export.

The minister also noted that the SAB recommended increasing the export period from 45 to 60 days.

During the meeting, representatives of the PSMA stated that there had been no increase in the ex-mills price of sugar and it had nothing to do with the retail price of the commodity.

The sugar industry urged the government to take steps to maintain the retail price, saying that the association has nothing to do with the fixation of retail sugar price.

The PSMA reported that there has been no increase in the ex-mill price of sugar. They clarified that the retail price of sugar is unaffected by this change and urged the government to take measures to maintain retail prices.

Previously in June 2024, the government has conditionally approved the export of 150,000 metric tons of sugar, mandating the PSMA to maintain adequate local stocks to ensure stable domestic supply and prices.

Notably, in January 2023, the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), permitted export of 250,000 tons of sugar based on projections suggesting a surplus. That decision backfired as domestic prices jumped up from Rs100 per kg to Rs220 per kg by August 2023 in various parts of the country and Rs170-19 in major urban centres. By late August, the caretaker government revealed that national sugar reserves had plummeted to 2.3 million metric tons, insufficient to meet demand until the next crushing season.

This disclosure raised alarms about the potential misreporting of sugar production and consumption figures by both the industry and the previous government, further complicating the export narrative. Consequently, sugar exports were banned, and the sugar producers’ appeals for resumption faced outright rejection until the cane-crushing season concluded in March 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan ECC Sugar Federal Government sugar mills PSMA sugar sector Tajikistan sugar export Sugar Advisory Board G2G basis G2G export of surplus sugar Pakistan sugar industry SAB surplus sugar

Comments

200 characters

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Four soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

Read more stories