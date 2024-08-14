AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Korean envoy informed: Governance, economy and services being digitised

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan Park Kijun called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Tuesday. Matters of mutual interest, digitalisation and Islamabad IT Park project were discussed in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said Pakistan greatly values its ties with Republic of Korea. She said both Pakistan and Korea can benefit from each other's experiences in the field of IT and Telecommunication.

She said on the directives of the prime minister of Pakistan, steps are being taken for digitalisation in the country. Governance, economy and services are being digitised, she added.

Shaza Fatima also emphasised upon exchanging tech experts between the two countries and starting joint training programme in the field of IT and Telecom. The Minister of State for IT offered thanks to the government of Republic of Korea for cooperation in construction of IT Park in Islamabad.

Islamabad IT Park is a very important project and government wants its completion as soon as possible, she added. Ambassador of Republic of Korea said that Korea wanted to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication. Secretary IT Aisha Humera Chaudhary was also present in the meeting.

