AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-14

‘Current power price harmful for production, business, exports’

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: The Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the current price of electricity is harmful for production, business, employment, and exports.

He said that the destructive policy of continuous increases in energy prices makes it impossible to reduce inflation and improve people’s living conditions.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that official data on inflation is not in line with ground realities, as people are suffering more than seen by authorities.

He said that essential commodities cannot be affordable when energy prices are continuously increasing.

The prices of all essential commodities is subject to the cost of energy and transport, and giving some kind of relief to the people by increasing the cost of energy can only be possible in rhetoric, he observed.

He said that the electricity prices and taxes on them have affected the people badly, and they have not been able to meet their other monthly expenses.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Jamaat-e-Islami’s protest against electricity rates and taxes was a very positive step. This protest was not intended for political purposes, but rather to alleviate the nations suffering, and those who colluded with IPPs have exposed themselves by not participating.

As soon as JI’s protest over the government’s assurances ended, the government proved its helplessness in front of the people by increasing the electricity rate by Rs 2.56.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that in the current situation, neither the government is doing anything to reduce inflation nor the efforts of the State Bank are getting any benefit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Exports businesses Mian Zahid Hussain energy prices power price

Comments

200 characters

‘Current power price harmful for production, business, exports’

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories