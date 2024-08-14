Shahdara, Chiniot Dams: CDA approves feasibility study for construction

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved a feasibility study to be conducted by WAPDA for the construction of the Shahdara and Chiniot Dams in Islamabad.

During the 11th CDA Board meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, several key agenda items were discussed.

The Board gave the green light for pre-feasibility studies on various water supply projects in the capital, also to be conducted by WAPDA.

This includes exploring solutions for water lost due to seepage from Khanpur Dam, with potential plans to lay a pipeline connecting Khanpur Dam to the Sangjani Treatment Plant.

In addition to the water projects, the Board approved hiring a consultant under PPRA Rule 42(F) for the construction of 104 family suites for parliamentarians, replacing the previous consultant for the project.

The CDA also approved terms and conditions for the auction of commercial plots, emphasising an investor-friendly approach in the auction process.

