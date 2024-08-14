NA body condemns absence of interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the absence of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the meeting.

The parliamentary body which met with MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad in the chair expressed anger over the absence of Naqvi. Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MNA Syed Rafiullah said that the interior minister is reporting where he deems it necessary. The absence of the interior minister is the contempt of the standing committee, he said.

The PPP MNA said that Naqvi was not even able to visit the house of the martyrs but he had time to conduct visits of foreign countries. “If both [Interior Minister and Secretary Ministry of Interior] were unable to attend the meeting then we go to their homes”, he said.

Hanif said that the meeting of standing committee should be adjourned owing to the absence of the interior minister and the secretary Ministry of Interior.

The Special Secretary Ministry of Interior informed the meeting that the interior minister was out of the country. The secretary Ministry of Interior is busy due to meeting with a Chinese delegation, he said.

MNA Abdul Qadir Patel said that if the interior minister is not coming to the meeting then meeting will not be held.

Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued orders to remove the names of the parliamentarians from the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) and Exit Control List (ECL) and make their passports. Despite IHC directives our names have still been placed on ECL, he said.

To this, Director General (DG) Immigration and Passport (I&P) Mustafa Jamal Kazi said that we have received directives regarding former minister Fawad Chaudhry and we have made his passport.

Raza said and then make our passports too. The DG I&P said bring the court order we will make your passport. Raza asked the DG I&P that under the law you cannot place anyone on PNIL for more than two months then how did your relevant officer put my name on PNIL for one year? Have you taken any action against him? Raza further asked.

To this, the DG I&P said that this matter is related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

DG FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir told the committee that FIA cannot place names of people in PNIL and ECL on its own. We place the names on PNIL and ECL following the request of relevant departments, he said.

Ijazul Haq asked the DG FIA that what the difference between PNIL and ECL is.

DG FIA said that when there is a risk of someone fleeing from the country then his name is placed on PNIL. He said that after placing the name of anyone on PNIL, police or investigative agency request us to place the name of the person on ECL for further investigation.

The committee discussed the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeking to enforce constitutional rights and to provide protection to children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the pretext of marriage moved by MNA Sehar Kamran. The mover said that underage marriages create problems. Following a detailed discussion, the committee sent the bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Islamabad briefed the Committee on the ongoing projects, including the construction of the Islamabad Expressway from the PWD underpass to GT Road, Bhindhar Bridge, Japan Road underpass, and Soan Bridge. He also discussed the construction of the Islamabad Expressway from Korang to the PWD interchanges, including railway bridges, and the rehabilitation and widening of Park Road from Tramri Chowk to Rawal Chowk. Additionally, he provided updates on the 10th Avenue (Phase-I) project, the construction of Khayaban-e-Margalla from GT Road to Sector D-12, and the construction of the Bhara Kahu Bypass, as well as the widening and improvement of roundabouts.

The chairman also raised the issue of a shortage of funds for these ongoing projects.

The DG FIA briefed the committee regarding a complaint against Mushtaq Sarki, a social media blogger. He provided a detailed account of the actions taken by the FIA. The chairman of the committee directed the FIA to take serious action against the misuse of social media.

The committee also asked the FIA to suggest amendments or legislation to strengthen the implementation of the law and curb cybercrime.

