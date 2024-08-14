AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Registered persons to get Kissan Card by September

Zahid Baig Published 14 Aug, 2024 07:53am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced to start supplying “Kissan Card” to those who got themselves registered under the scheme by September 1, 2024.

These cards will be provided by the nearby branches of the Punjab Bank to the registered farmers who will be able to use these cards for buying fertilizers, seeds, and insecticides/pesticides.

The process of registering farmers under this scheme is underway at the moment and the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo hopes to achieve the target of registering one million farmers by August 31, 2024.

Sahoo expressed this hope at a high-level meeting held today at the Agriculture House Lahore to review the progress of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Kissan Card scheme.

Speaking on this occasion, Sahoo also disclosed that the number of registered farmers under this scheme had crossed 600,000 till now. He also said that Information desks will be established in Bank of Punjab branches about the utilization of these cards.

The Secretary Agriculture instructed the officers concerned to speed up the process of registration of dealers for the purchase of fertilizers, seeds and agricultural medicines through Kissan Card. The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Bank of Punjab along with senior officers of the Agriculture Department.

