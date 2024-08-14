Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,298 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,795 tonnes of import cargo and 16,503 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,795 comprised of 54,182 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,056 tonnes of Dap, 5,318 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 28,239 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 16,503 comprised of 12,153 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 4,350 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Aroud, 06 ships, namely, Msc Brasilia VII, Sea Dhyana, Mt Mardan, Kmtc Delhi, Ji Hang 27 & Msc Positano berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Sea Load, X-Press Capella, Xin Beijing, Oocl Nagoya, Grace Bridge, Chryslis & Atlantic Ibis sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships MSC Nicole, Maersk Durban, Rhine, Golden Denise and Bateleur left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Lusail and Chang Han Run Hai are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,980 comprising 88,435 tonnes imports cargo and 64,545 onnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 3,999 Containers (679 TEUs imports and 3,320TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them two ships,Lt Beryl and Kashi & another ship Marathapolis scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT and QICT on Tuesday, 13thAugust-2024, while four more ships, Conti Courage, Aerotropolis, MSC Positano and APL Southampton carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 14th August-2024.

