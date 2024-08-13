AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil closes at seven-month low on weak exports and rival oils

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures closed at their weakest level in more than seven months on Tuesday, hurt by weak exports so far in August and softer rival oils, although lower inventories put a floor on declines.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.51% to 3,689 ringgit ($829.73) a metric ton, ending at its lowest since Jan. 5.

Cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) estimates exports from Malaysia for Aug. 1-10 at 489,898 metric tons, 13.2% lower from a month earlier, according to LSEG.

August exports seem to be lower, which may help inventories for the month to rise, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

A shrinking price spread between soyoil and palm oil is pressuring demand for palm oil, he added.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks in July fell 5.35% from the previous month to 1.73 million metric as growth in exports outpaced improved production, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Monday.

Palm oil falls on weak cargo surveyor export data

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract slid 2.44%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.71%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 1.53%.

Palm oil tracks price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices steadied after rising for five consecutive sessions, as markets refocused on concerns about demand after OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024 due to softer expectations in China.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, added 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil closes at seven-month low on weak exports and rival oils

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam meets Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices pause after five-day winning streak

KSE-100 closes marginally negative after range-bound trading, volume soars

Hundreds killed as heavy monsoon rains lash Pakistan and India

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Read more stories