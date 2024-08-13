AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

  • Hands key of Honda Civic car to Nadeem
BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 03:13pm

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met on Tuesday star athlete Arshad Nadeem who helped Pakistan clinch its first Olympic gold in 40 years at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw.

The CM arrived at Nadeem’s house in his hometown Mian Channu and presented a cheque of Rs100 million to the javelin thrower.

She also presented the key of Honda Civic car with a number plate “PAK 92.97” to Nadeem, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said in a statement.

CM Maryam also gave a cheque of Rs5 million to Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt.

Nadeem – Pakistan’s star athlete – ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second at the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final on Thursday.

The 27-year-old from Khanewal was Pakistan’s lone hope in Paris, and he lived up to the expectations with two throws that clocked in at over 90 metres.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

Celebrities cheer for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan hunts first Olympic medal in 32 years

“This victory will serve as an inspiring example for young athletes, proving that true dedication to a goal inevitably leads to success,” he said in a statement.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Arshad Nadeem 2024 Paris Olympics

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

