LHC disposes of petition

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court disposed of a petition filed for the recovery of PTI MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed after police produced him before the court.

Earlier, on a court query a law officer informed the court that officials of Anti Corruption Department had arrested the MNA.

The petitioner’s counsel asked the court to release the MNA as the respondents registered a fake case against him.

The court declines the request of the petitioner’s counsel for release of MNA and advised him to file an amended petition seeking details of the cases registered against the MNA.

