PTA keeping mum: govt ramps up digital tracking?

ISLAMABAD: The government has allegedly intensified efforts to monitor internet traffic and social media, which led to a significant slowdown in internet services nationwide, resulting in widespread concern among internet users including the business community, industry sources confirmed.

However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is mum over the ongoing slowdown of internet across the country. Questions were sent to the PTA in this regard, however, till filing of this report no response was received.

Further, mobile subscribers also complained that despite data packages, mobile internet was not working. This was also confirmed by Jazz.

In responding to Business Recorder question, the company responded, “We have received reports of disruptions affecting some of our users on certain social media platforms. Our team is actively investigating the issue, and we remain committed to ensuring uninterrupted service”.

The decision of monitoring social media and internet traffic, aimed at bolstering security and surveillance, has had an unintended consequence, crippling the country’s digital economy.

Industry sources said that over the past few weeks, internet speeds have plummeted by 30 to 40 percent, creating a chaotic situation for businesses and individuals who rely heavily on fast, reliable connectivity. The impact has been particularly devastating for call centers, e-commerce professionals, the online working class, and those who manage electronic-related businesses. These sectors, which form the backbone of Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival.

The situation has become so dire that many businesses are considering relocating their operations to other countries where internet services remain stable. “It’s a very discouraging situation for our customers,” said Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of the Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP.org).

“Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they cannot sustain the poor service quality anymore. If this continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan”, he added. Arshad’s concerns are echoed by numerous industry leaders who warn that the current situation is not only damaging to Pakistan’s image as a hub for digital entrepreneurship but also to its economic stability.

He further said that the inability to use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) due to increased surveillance is exacerbating the problem, particularly for international businesses and freelancers who rely on secure, uninterrupted internet access.

Industry sources said that without fast and secure internet, they cannot compete on a global scale, and this is pushing them towards the brink. The panic within the business community is growing as the government’s measures show no sign of abating.

As the country navigates through these challenging times, the future of Pakistan’s digital landscape hangs in the balance, with businesses and consumers alike bearing the brunt of the slowdown. As businesses continue to suffer, there is an urgent need for a solution that balances security concerns with the need for robust and reliable internet access, they added.

