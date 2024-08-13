Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-13

Profit rates for different savings schemes revised downward

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced to revise the rate of returns on several saving accounts downward.

Industry sources said these rates have been revised following the cut in the key policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan last month.

Cumulatively, rate on return on three saving accounts has been declined by up to 150 bps. As per the new rates announce by the Directorate, profit on savings account has reduced by 150 bps to 19.00 percent down from 20.50 percent.

Rate of return on Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC) fell by 134 bps to 17.90 percent and new profit rate for Sarwa Islamic Savings Account (SISA) will be 19.00 percent, down by 150 bps. The rates of other saving schemes remained unchanged.

Analysts said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPS) of SBP in its last meeting held on July 29, 2024 has cut the key policy rate by 100 bps to 19.50 percent on lower inflation outlook. Overall, the committee had reduced the policy rate by 250 bps in the last two months.

Therefore, following the cut in the key policy rate, the Central Directorate of National Savings has revised the profit rate for different saving schemes to rationalize the profit in line with the policy rate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP CDNS Key policy rate profit rates saving accounts

Comments

200 characters

Profit rates for different savings schemes revised downward

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories