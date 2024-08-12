Azma Bokhari steps up criticism of KP govt

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that those whose hospitals, universities, and colleges are being closed down due to lack of funds in their own province are concerned about the hospitals in Lahore.

She said that universities are being closed in KPK, while employees are not being paid salaries, medicines have become scarce, and doctors are unavailable. She claimed Transparency International has twice declared Imran Khan the most corrupt Prime Minister, she said in response to Barrister Saif’s statement.

She stated that in Punjab, previous PTI government had even stopped providing free medicines in government hospitals. As soon as CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif came to power, she resumed the provision of free medicines in all government hospitals, she added.

Now Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated a program to revamp all government hospitals. The people of Punjab will have access to quality healthcare soon, she said, adding that before giving us lectures on good governance, one should look at the plight of hospitals and educational institutions in their own province.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people are being given an anti-state narrative instead of quality education and healthcare. College and university students in KPK are being incited to violence and hatred. The instigator of this rebellion is now in the Adiala Jail, which should serve as a lesson to others,” she added.

She said now certified thieves, corrupt individuals, and incompetent people are lecturing us on ending corruption. She said that in KPK medicines are not only unavailable in government hospitals, but doctors are also unavailable to treat the patients.

To monitor the KPK government’s corruption, a prisoner in Adiala Jail has formed a monitoring team abroad. Ali Amin Gandapur’s ministers and assembly members are dissatisfied due to his corruption and interference in government departments, she alleged.

