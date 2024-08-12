AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-12

Azma Bokhari steps up criticism of KP govt

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that those whose hospitals, universities, and colleges are being closed down due to lack of funds in their own province are concerned about the hospitals in Lahore.

She said that universities are being closed in KPK, while employees are not being paid salaries, medicines have become scarce, and doctors are unavailable. She claimed Transparency International has twice declared Imran Khan the most corrupt Prime Minister, she said in response to Barrister Saif’s statement.

She stated that in Punjab, previous PTI government had even stopped providing free medicines in government hospitals. As soon as CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif came to power, she resumed the provision of free medicines in all government hospitals, she added.

Now Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated a program to revamp all government hospitals. The people of Punjab will have access to quality healthcare soon, she said, adding that before giving us lectures on good governance, one should look at the plight of hospitals and educational institutions in their own province.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people are being given an anti-state narrative instead of quality education and healthcare. College and university students in KPK are being incited to violence and hatred. The instigator of this rebellion is now in the Adiala Jail, which should serve as a lesson to others,” she added.

She said now certified thieves, corrupt individuals, and incompetent people are lecturing us on ending corruption. She said that in KPK medicines are not only unavailable in government hospitals, but doctors are also unavailable to treat the patients.

To monitor the KPK government’s corruption, a prisoner in Adiala Jail has formed a monitoring team abroad. Ali Amin Gandapur’s ministers and assembly members are dissatisfied due to his corruption and interference in government departments, she alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP govt Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Azma Bokhari steps up criticism of KP govt

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories