PAD launches crackdown against fake, adulterated pesticides

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture and Livestock launched aggressive crackdown against fake and adulterated pesticides is ongoing across the province. Agriculture Department is following the zero-tolerance policy to eliminate fake and substandard pesticides.

The team of Pest Warning, district Okara under the supervision of Director Pest Warning Zulfiqar Ali Ghori, raided the Abdullah Agricultural Corporation and seized the illegal and unregistered company’s agricultural drugs and referred them to the police as property and seized fake agricultural drugs.

The value is 4,572,000 rupees. Samples of agricultural drugs were obtained from the site and sent to the laboratory for chemical analysis.

On the complaint of Pesticides Inspector Mohammad Akbar, a prosecution has been filed for registering a case in Gogira police station.

