Pakistan Footwear Material, Machinery Show-2024 held: 20 companies, exporters showcasing their products

LAHORE: The 9th Pakistan Footwear Material and Machinery Show was officially inaugurated on Sunday at a local hotel by the Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, and the Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal. This significant event highlights Pakistan’s commitment to fostering international business relationships, particularly with its strategic partner, China.

The show has attracted the participation of CEOs and representatives from six prominent Chinese shoe-making and material associations, showcasing the deepening ties between the two nations. In addition, approximately twenty companies and exporters affiliated with the Pakistan Footwear Manufacturers Association (PFMA) are actively showcasing their products at this prestigious event.

The two-day show is designed to facilitate business-to-business (B2B) engagements, offering participants a golden opportunity to network, explore business collaborations, and exchange industry knowledge. Such interactions are crucial as Pakistan seeks to position itself as a key player in the global footwear industry.

Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan emphasised the importance of the event in strengthening Pakistan’s economic ties with China. He noted, “This exhibition represents a vital platform for Pakistani and Chinese businesses to collaborate, innovate, and drive forward the industrial development of both nations. It is a testament to our shared vision of economic progress and mutual benefit.”

Minister Jam Kamal highlighted the broader implications of the event for Pakistan’s economy.

“The participation of Chinese investors in this show is a significant step toward attracting foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s shoemaking industry. This sector holds enormous potential, not only in terms of export growth but also in job creation and technological transfer.”

The participation of Chinese associations signals a growing interest in Pakistan’s burgeoning footwear industry. This collaboration is expected to pave the way for increased investment, technology transfer, and joint ventures that could significantly boost the industry’s capacity to meet global demands.

For Pakistani manufacturers, this event offers an ideal platform to forge partnerships that could open doors to new markets, particularly in Asia and beyond. By leveraging the expertise and resources of their Chinese counterparts, Pakistani shoemakers can enhance their production capabilities, introduce innovative products, and expand their footprint in the international market.

