Kohinoor Energy profit declines 60% to Rs180mn in Jan-Mar 2025

Kohinoor Energy Limited registered a decline of 60% in its profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, against the same period last year, according to the company’s condensed consolidated interim statement announced in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

The company announced a profit of Rs180 million in the said quarter, against Rs442 million made in the same period the previous year.

Its sales for the first three months of 2025 stood at Rs1.06 billion, down by 59% from Rs2.59 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The cost of sales remained at Rs730 million, against Rs1.94 billion in the same period the previous year.

Resultantly, the company’s gross profit stood Rs333 million, down 50% from Rs653 million.

Kohinoor Energy’s profit before tax stood at Rs181 million in Jan-Mar 2025, against Rs442 million recorded in the same period the previous year.