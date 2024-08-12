Leishmaniosis: KP scientists discover indigenous drug for treatment

PESHAWAR: A duo scientists in medicine have succeeded to prepare an indigenous drug for treatment of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis (CL), a painful skin disfiguring and constantly on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last few years.

The scientists from Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Gomal University D.I. Khan worked over for over five years and finally got successful in preparation of a non-invasive herbal ointment that gave very encouraging results in all stages of testing including `In vitro’ (laboratory) and`In vivo’ (in living organism including animal and humans).

Dr. Momin Khan, Associate Professor Micro Biology KMU and Dr. Adnan Ameen, Chairman Department of Pharmacognosy, Gomal University are the founders of indigenous herbal ointment for treatment of CL.

Caused by bite of sand fly, CL is a parasitic disease that badly damages skin and also serves as a source of distress because of psychological trauma inflicted on patients by causing disfigurement on exposed body parts mostly face. Leishmaniasis, a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), is endemic in Pakistan, particularly in KP and Baluchistan and its treatment is mostly dependent on support from international organizations like World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, Gavi and Medicine Sans Frontier (MSF) in its import and supply at public sector hospitals.

Declaring the discovery as a praiseworthy development, Vice Chancellor KMU, Dr. Ziaul Haq has announced funding for large scale clinical trials of the new drug at hospital of KMU.

“We will hold trials for three months by applying drug to around 340 patients of CL and would also do follow up for obtaining complete results,” Dr. Ziaul Haq told APP. After gaining satisfactory result by fulfilling all international formalities, steps would be taken for commercial production of the drug to help thousands of patients of CL in the province in getting easy treatment at very affordable price, Dr. Zia added.

Sharing details of the discovery, Dr. Momin Khan has said that the drug, titled as `Leish-Nat Z’ is prepared through mixing different herbal substances including Allium Sativum, Pistacia Vera Oil, Cinnamomum Verum, Syzygium Aromaticum (Clove), Nigella Sativa and Azadirachta Indica (Neem Tree). Claiming to be totally organic product, Leish-Nat Z is prepared on trial basis by`ana’ Herbal Pharmacy Solutions.

Dr. Momin, who is Ph. D in Leishmaniosis from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, explained that medicine preparation started from collection of infected skin from patient for holding of culture test. After obtaining satisfactory results at laboratory, the drug was applied on a mouse that was infected by CL through injecting disease. The medicine also treated infected rat; he went on to say. Later in the third stage, clinical trials were taken both in KMU and Gomal University by applying medicine on different patients.

Some trials were also conducted in Chakdara area of Dir and almost all the patients expressed great satisfaction over result of the medicine, showing very encouraging results within a month period. Leish-Nat Z is easy to apply and is not painful as Glucantime, a pentavalent antimonial, serving as first line drug for treatment of CL, administered through injecting directly in infected skin, Momin explained. “I had severe pain and itching in my right leg due to infection of CL and despite of getting few injections from hospital, was not getting required results,” shared Abdul Shakoor, a security guard at KMU, a resident of the tribal Khyber, which is hotspot of Leishminiasis. “After getting treatment of Leish-Nat Z therapy, the infection disappeared within a one period, giving me a great relief,” said Shakoor while showing healed portion of his infected skin.

A number of other patients including a pharmacist, Fawad shared benefits of newly discovered medicine in treatment of CL and demanded its large scale production because of demand from several people within his neighborhood in Warsak area near Mohmand District. “We have applied for `Patent’ for registration of the invention and after approval will approach Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for large scale production of medicine through involvement of any pharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Adnan Ameen of Gomal University.

He also disclosed that a project for industrial scale up production of Leish-Nat Z is submitted with Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and is in final stages of approval. Dr. Adnan also requested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend support to the initiative by arranging its large scale production as numbers of CL patients are in thousands.

According to data of Public Health Department of KP, the number of CL infection registered in province in 2023 is around 25,300. Whereas due to acute shortage of glucantime vials in government hospitals for the last several months, patients are facing great hardship in getting free treatment on regular basis. Glucantime injection in open market are being sold at exorbitant rates of around Rs.2000 per one and it is not possible for poor people to arrange more than 20 shots for treatment of patients, observed Dr. Momin.

In some hotspots of CL in KP including Mohmand, Khyber, Karak, Waziristan, there are three to four patients in each home who cannot afford purchase of medicine from market. The cost of locally manufactured drug even at low scale production has been estimated as around Rs.850 and one bottle can be used by more than one patient, he claimed. “If Leish-Nat Z is prepared on large scale and government provided some subsidy in its price, it will be very affordable, effective, easily available, pain free treatment and will provide relief to thousands of CL infected patients in Pakistan and even in Afghanistan,” Momin concluded.

