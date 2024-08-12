Date Palm Festival begins: ‘Modern strategies are required to overcome challenges in production’

HYDERABAD: Modern strategies required to overcome challenges in date production, experts said at Date Palm Festival inaugurated in Karachi.

During the first-ever Date Palm Festival, hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam to celebrate the agricultural heritage of Sindh, the experts highlighted the pressing challenges facing date production in Sindh, particularly due to monsoon rains.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Creek Club at DHA Creek Club, Karachi, took place on Saturday.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ali Malkani, emphasised that Sindh is responsible for producing over 50% of Pakistan’s dates, which are integral to the province’s cultural and agricultural heritage.

He expressed concerns about the severe damage to Khairpur’s dates during the monsoon season and called for research into climate-resilient varieties, the establishment of tissue culture labs, and the identification of new areas for date farming. He assured full support from the Sindh government for these initiatives.

Dr S M Tariq Rafi, Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, highlighted the growing global demand for Pakistani dates and urged agricultural experts to focus on developing new varieties. He commended the festival as a crucial initiative by SAU to bridge the gap between urban investors and farmers, thereby enhancing the marketing of dates and their by-products.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, underscored Pakistan’s position as one of the top date-producing countries globally.

He stated that the festival aimed to strengthen stakeholder linkages, attract urban investors and buyers, and draw attention to the need for research into new varieties and export-ready production. He also noted that the university had already commenced research on dates and organic fruits and vegetables at its Umerkot sub-campus.

MPA Barrister Halar Wassan noted that Naro tehsil in Khairpur is a suitable area for date farming and called for increased awareness programs and support for new varieties to benefit farmers. Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Abbas Baloch praised Khairpur’s farmers for their significant contributions to date cultivation despite difficult conditions.

