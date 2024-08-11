AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Amanda Anisimova shocks Aryna Sabalenka in Toronto

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2024 10:37am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The United States’ Amanda Anisimova cruised to a stunning 6-4, 6-2 sweep of No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Anisimova saved 5 of 5 break points in the first set, then trailed 2-1 in the second before capturing the final five games of the match to advance to her first WTA 1000 semifinal.

“She’s an amazing player, so it’s always really tough playing against her. I played her earlier this year at the Australian Open when she was on fire,” Anisimova said of Sabalenka.

“But I went in with a little bit of a different game plan, and I was really happy with how I was able to execute that today.”

Next up for Anisimova is countrywoman and No. 8 seed Emma Navarro, a 6-3, 7-6 (5) winner over another American, Taylor Townsend, on Saturday. It’s also the first WTA 1000 semifinal for Navarro.

“She’s a player who is definitely on fire right now, she’s playing some great tennis,” Anisimova said of Navarro.

“I’m sure it will be a tough match (Sunday). I’m going to talk a little bit with my coach about it, because it’s been awhile since I’ve played her. … I’m just looking forward to it.”

Refreshed Anisimova enjoying herself at Australian Open after burnout break

Townsend had nine aces and one double fault while Navarro finished with zero and eight, respectively, for the match, but it was the latter who came out on top thanks to a scrappy second-set victory.

Despite facing deficits of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, 5-4 and 6-5, Navarro never let the set slip away, going on to force a tiebreaker.

where Navarro fell behind 2-1 before flipping a switch to jump up 5-2, and she never faltered the rest of the way.

another all-American battle, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula suffocated any chance of an upset with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Peyton Stearns.

Pegula knocked off Stearns in 89 minutes.

is headed to her fourth consecutive National Bank Open semifinal.

In the semifinals, Pegula will take on Diana Shnaider, the No. 14 seed, who upset No. 6 seed Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in an all-Russian matchup.

Shnaider, who took out No. 1 seed Coco Gauff on Friday, recovered from a tough first set by breaking Samsonova twice in the second set.

Tied 3-3 in the decisive third set, Shnaider broke Samsonova to go up 4-3 before closing out the match.

Aryna Sabalenka Amanda Anisimova National Bank Open in Toronto

Comments

200 characters

Amanda Anisimova shocks Aryna Sabalenka in Toronto

Ogra urged to probe impact of smuggled fuels

Ministry against allocating funds to PSDP?

Can help cut $500m losses and circular debt: World Bank calls for utilising Balochistan’s ‘VRE’ potential

FBR asked to facilitate exporters on super tax, FTR if flexibility exists

US inflation still ‘uncomfortably’ high: Fed official

Non-implementation of SC verdicts violation of constitution: Justice Shah

Venezuelan opposition demands Maduro end ‘persecution’

Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledges Ukraine’s military operation in Russia

Kamala Harris says she supports eliminating taxes on tips, like Trump

Transfer to FBR admin pool: SHC dismisses plea of 12 senior IR officials

Read more stories