Omar criticises Bilawal for his approach to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub on Friday lambasted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his criticism against PTI and the judiciary, saying “the gentleman is in a fix despite enjoying the power”.

Speaking at a presser along with Mehmood Khan Achakzai after attending a meeting of a coalition of six opposition parties, under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), Ayub said that “as the ouster of the ruling coalition is now writing on the wall, due to which he (Bilawal) is in disarray.”

About the party’s next rallies, he said that the six-party opposition parties’ coalition headed by Achakzai has decided that the students would take to the streets on August 13, followed by countrywide grand rallies on August 14 – the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Ayub said that the independence would be celebrated as the day of ‘real’ independence, adding the party would not rest unless its snatches its mandate which was stolen through Forms 47s.

He also announced that the party is going to call off its symbolic hunger strike as party founding chairman Imran Khan has directed all the party lawmakers to ensure in their respective constituencies and make preparations for grand rallies against the incumbent regime.

Speaking on the occasion, Achakzai said that the grand rally of PTI held in Swabi last week proved that PTI is the most popular party of the country. He said that grand opposition alliance is not a movement against anyone as its sole purpose is to ensure rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and the parliament.

He said that the apex court’s decisions are in accordance with the law and the constitution and it must ensure implementation of its verdicts, which the rulers who have come into power through fake mandate, are trying to reverse through unconstitutional legislations.

He also demanded the government to immediately issue the notification of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, who is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as the next chief justice of Pakistan.

