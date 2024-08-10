AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Markets Print 2024-08-10

Gold prices surge

Published August 10, 2024

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Friday saw a good recovery with the global bullion value going past $2400 an ounce, traders said.

Gold prices sprang up with an increase of Rs1000 and Rs857 to Rs256,500 per tola and Rs219,907 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, the value of gold bullion rebounded with a $37 gain to $2,430 an ounce while silver continued to selling at $27.56 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices remained steady at Rs2850 per ounce and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

