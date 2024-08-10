Sindh govt announces Rs50m for gold medallist Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won the country’s first individual Olympic gold in the javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024.

This was announced by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on X (formerly Twitter).

“Congratulations Arshad. Fortunate to have witnessed this historic moment with the public. Gold medal for Pakistan in Olympics after 40 years. PPP’s Sindh Govt will give Rs 5 Crore to Arshad,” Wahab said, adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will establish “Arshad Nadeem Athletics Academy” in the provincial capital.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

The premier said that Arshad Nadeem’s victory is a gift to the people of Pakistan, marking a proud moment in the nation’s sports history.

He said Arshad Nadeem has become a symbol of national pride and inspiration for future generations.

In his message, President Zardari lauded Arshad Nadeem for his historic victory at the Paris Olympics, declaring him the pride of the entire nation.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs have also extend their warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion, as Arshad Nadeem etches his name in history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual gold medal for Pakistan at the World Olympics.

In a statement, ISPR stated that this remarkable achievement is a testament to the athlete’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation.