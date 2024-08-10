AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Pakistan

Huawei launches ‘Train The Trainer’ programme for students

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Huawei marked a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards digital excellence while launching “Train The Trainer” -major training initiative for 300,000 students in Pakistan.

Huawei has designed an extensive training programme to empower 300,000 students across the nation. This initiative is a crucial part of Pakistan’s broader digital transformation efforts, aiming to elevate ICT education and skills nationwide.

Huawei Train The Trainer (TTT) certificate distribution ceremony held in Islamabad. The TTT programme, a collaborative endeavour between Huawei and various ICT academies across Pakistan, is designed to address the growing need for advanced ICT skills.

By focusing on training trainers who will then educate students, the programme creates a multiplier effect that significantly enhances the quality of ICT education. This approach ensures that trainers are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in ICT technologies, which they will pass on to students, thus directly impacting the next generation of IT professionals.

The programme’s structure is meticulously designed to ensure that trainers are well-prepared to deliver high-quality education. This initiative aligns perfectly with the government’s vision of improving ICT education and fostering digital skills among students. By providing comprehensive training to trainers, Huawei and its partners are helping to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and industry requirements, thus better preparing students for the challenges of the modern digital landscape.

The collaboration with Huawei plays a critical role in strengthening this initiative. Huawei’s involvement extends beyond merely providing training; it reflects a deep commitment to Pakistan’s digital future. By bringing together its expertise and resources, Huawei is significantly contributing to the development of a skilled workforce that will support various sectors within Pakistan and beyond. This partnership highlights Huawei’s role as a leading player in advancing Pakistan’s digital transformation.

Addressing on this occasion, Ahmed Bilal Masood, Deputy CEO and Director Subsidiary Board of Huawei Pakistan emphasised the collaborative effort that made the TTT and Seeds for the Future (SFTF) programmes possibly contribute in the economic growth of Pakistan.

He remarked, “Investing in IT and youth is the right direction. We are honoured that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif has chosen Huawei to be a part of this initiative. This is one of our top priorities, and we are continuing to invest our efforts, resources to ensure its success. We will ensure that the digital transformation requires a trained workforce in Pakistan. We have to develop a workforce that will provide services not just within Pakistan but also internationally.”

IT and Telecom Secretary Aisha Humera Chaudhary emphasised the importance of this initiative during the ceremony. She stated, “The Ministry of Information Technology is committed to supporting this initiative through several strategic measures. We will assist Huawei in provisioning students for this training and will have a committee in place to monitor operations and ensure the quality of the training imparted.” Her comments reflect the ministry’s role in facilitating and overseeing the success of this transformative programme.

She further highlighted the broader impact of the programme. She congratulated the students and trainers, saying, “This is the beginning of a significant celebration, and that celebration is the economic growth of Pakistan. While working with us, Huawei will make Pakistan another leader in the world.”

The TTT programme is expected to have far-reaching effects. By training 300,000 individuals, the programme aims to create a substantial and skilled workforce ready to contribute to various sectors. Additionally, the establishment of an HR database for employment will streamline the connection between skilled professionals and job opportunities. This initiative is designed to improve employment rates and drive economic growth by fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce.

