AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2024 12:39am

DUBAI: Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying on Friday by local news agencies.

“The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit …and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.

Khamenei praises ‘success’ of military after Israel attack

Asked by reporters to respond to the Iranian remarks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, said the United States was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region.

“When we hear rhetoric like that we’ve got to take it seriously, and we do,” he said.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei John Kirby Ismail Haniyeh Israel and Hamas Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $3bn in July, up 48% year-on-year

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem receives gold medal at Paris Olympics

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Deceptive marketing: CCP imposes Rs60mn penalty on Unilever Pakistan

PSX maintains momentum, KSE-100 Index up nearly 700 points

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories