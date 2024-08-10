Iran leader’s order to ‘harshly punish’ Israel will be carried out, Guards deputy chief says

DUBAI: Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, a Revolutionary Guards deputy commander was quoted as saying on Friday by local news agencies.

“The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit …and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” said Ali Fadavi, cited by Iranian media.

Asked by reporters to respond to the Iranian remarks, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby, said the United States was ready to defend Israel with plenty of resources in the region.

“When we hear rhetoric like that we’ve got to take it seriously, and we do,” he said.