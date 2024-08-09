‘There exists no ban on wheat transportation from Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that there is no restriction on the transportation of wheat and processed products from Punjab to other provinces.

He was talking to Secretary Food Punjab Moazzam Iqbal Sipra at the Food Directorate on the prices of wheat and flour.

He asked for recommendations to reduce the proportion of flour bags, saying that the benefit of the decrease in wheat and flour prices in the market should be passed on directly to the people.

The Minister was briefed that in recent days, a decrease in wheat prices has been recorded in grain markets across the province.

Secretary Food Moazzam Iqbal Sipra said that in the last eight days, 37,000 bags of wheat were transported from Punjab to other provinces. “This month, 124 permits for wheat were issued from various districts, and 7,763 permits for flour were issued from Punjab’s flour mills. 157,844 metric tons of flour was transported to other provinces.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024