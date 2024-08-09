Strong weather system likely to produce rain, winds, thundershowers

KARACHI: A new monsoon rainy system is set to grip the country from today into next week, as the Met Office on Thursday forecast and warned of flooding.

The strong weather system is expected to produce rain, winds and thundershowers with some isolated heavy falls in intermittent spells through August 12. Islamabad may also experience the same rainy weather.

Parts of Kashmir such as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, besides Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar in Gilgit-Baltistan may see rains from Friday to August 12.

The monsoonal weather is also likely to unleash isolated downpours in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan till next week.

Several parts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Bahauddin, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha may also see the scattered rains over the period.

The rainy spell with sporadic downpours may also grip Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar and Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from the evening of August 10 till next day.

The new spell is also set to drench Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musakhel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast from the evening of August 9 running into next week open.

However, districts in Sindh like Sanghar, Mitayari, Nausheroferoze, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Badin, Chhor, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu, besides Karachi Division are likely to witness isolate spells from August 9 till August 11.

The Met alerted the concerned authorities and public to the possible flooding in urban and rural areas of the country especially parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan over the rainy period, besides landslides in hilly regions.

