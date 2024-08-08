Symposium on ‘Eco Art: Green Latif- Nature and Culture’ concludes

HYDERABAD: 1st International Symposium titled "Eco Art: Green Latif - Nature and Culture" concluded at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The event was a collaborative effort with Center for Knowledge Development (CKD) Pvt. Ltd., and served as a significant platform for discourse on the intersection of art, design and nature.

The symposium concluded with distribution of certificates to researchers, organizers and volunteers. The two-day event featured a diverse array of activities, including the inauguration of a new research center named Poetry, Art, Mathematics (PAM) Research Center, an eco-art transformation exhibition, MoU signing ceremony between SABS University and CKD, and the unveiling of the Eco Art Latif Garden.

Fifteen scholars from Italy, Australia, India, and all provinces of Pakistan presented their research papers on different aspects of Shah Latif’s poetry. The symposium also included engaging panel discussions and workshops, offering participants the opportunity to delve deeper into the themes of the event.

Addressing the concluding ceremony held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that Shah Abdul Latif gave the message of humanity, love, peace, prosperity and positivity and SABS University has promoted this message by making it a slogan. She said that SABS University Jamshoro in collaboration with Center for Knowledge Development and University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhitshah has taken a great initiative to bring Sufism, art, science, mathematics and technology on a single platform to attract younger generation and connect them with roots of motherland.

Dr. Bhutto said that there is huge scope of public private partnership to explore the knowledge and SABS University Jamshoro is trying to fill that gap as the institution may become self-sustainable in future.

CEO of Center of Knowledge Development Prem Mathrani and chief organizer Fazal Ellahi Khan thanked all the researchers and participants to make a two days symposium successful.

A session of panel discussion was held at Art Council of Pakistan Karachi in which the renowned artists discussed the importance of art and design in the society. The conference concluded with a musical program in which famous singer Dr. Zulfiqar Qureshi performed.

