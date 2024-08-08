PTI’s former MNA Aliya Hamza released

LAHORE: PTI’s former MNA Aliya Hamza was released on Wednesday from district jail Gujranwala as the Lahore High Court restrained the authorities from arresting in any new case till August 29.

The court heard a petition filed by Hamza Jamil Malik challenging the failure of the government to provide details of the cases registered against his wife, Aliya Hamza.

Earlier, a law officer presented a report before the court, saying there were two police cases against the woman politician. He sought more time to present a report on behalf of the federal government.

The court allowed the request and restrained the federal and provincial authorities from arresting the former MNA in any new case till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel had argued that although all bail petitions of Aliya Hamza had been allowed yet she was arrested in new cases instead of being released. The other day, the court had restrained the government from shifting Aliya Gujranwala jail.

The former MNA was behind bars in May 9 riots related cases including an attack on the Corps Commander House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024