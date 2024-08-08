Minister inaugurates Common Criteria Pakistan, Quantum Communication

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Wednesday, inaugurated two projects, Common Criteria Pakistan and Quantum Communication, under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) on emerging technologies.

The projects were launched in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of IT and Telecom and the Ministry of Planning. He appreciated the efforts of the team that made the projects a reality and expressed satisfaction over the self-sustenance models of both projects in the longer term.

In his address during the inauguration ceremony, Minister Iqbal highlighted the technological advancements achieved since the establishment of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the first IT policy of Pakistan under Vision 2010.

He noted the successful issuance of 3G and 4G licenses, the establishment of several National Centres including the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence, National Centre for Cyber Security, National Centre for Big Data and Cloud Computing, National Centre for Automation Robotics, and National Centre for Satellite and GIS Technology in previous governments.

He emphasised that these centres have contributed to the country's progress by providing high-quality human resources, fostering startups, and enhancing scientific and technological skills. He highlighted the introduction of four new centres focusing on Nanotechnology, Quantum Computing, New Manufacturing Technologies, and Brand Development, underscoring the critical role of modern technology in national development.

Looking ahead, Minister Iqbal mentioned that in just twenty-four years, both Pakistan and its neighbouring country will celebrate their 100th Independence Day. He expressed concern over Pakistan's current economic position and the need for significant effort to improve the country's GDP, which has been on a downward trend. He pointed out that recent digital census data shows a literacy rate of only 61 per cent, with 26 million children out of school, and Pakistan's high prevalence of hepatitis, diabetes, and polio.

The Minister for Planning expressed confidence in Pakistan's potential for progress, stating that with peace, stability, and continuity of policies and reforms, the nation can achieve the same level of development as other countries. He stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive 23-year plan to transform Pakistan's economy into a trillion-dollar plus economy, highlighting that stability and policy continuity are key to achieving this goal.

Reflecting on past achievements, Minister Iqbal reminded the audience of the successes in overcoming energy shortages, tackling terrorism, and advancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He recalled that in 2013, despite the challenges, significant strides were made, and the presence of Chinese experts in Islamabad was notable. However, he lamented the negative impact of labelling these experts and driving them away.

Minister Iqbal concluded by addressing the issue of the country's heavy reliance on debt for financing development projects, noting a significant cut in the development budget from the originally allocated amount. He stressed on the need for national-level mapping coordination to prevent duplication of projects and ensure effective use of resources.

