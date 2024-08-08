CTD arrests alleged terrorist of Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in an operation in Nawabshah, arrested the man who was most wanted in connection with attacks on the Rangers’ personnel, Chinese citizens as well as on a Jamaat-e-Islami rally.

This was disclosed by CTD Shaheed Benazirabad DSP Shahid Bajwa at a press conference on Wednesday.

The CTD official informed that Muhammad Hanif alias Billu Badshah, an absconder, was associated with a militant outfit, Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army. He further said that Billu Badshah had earlier fled while returning from an anti-terrorism court in Sukkur.

Quoting the terrorist, the official said he had admitted that he had received training at the outfit’s camp in Afghanistan.

Bajwa said the terrorist had confessed to have carried out multiple attacks on the Rangers personnel. “He had injured six personnel of the Force and a Chinese citizen,” the official said, adding, “However, he was arrested from a railway track on the basis of intelligence-based information.”

Bajwa said the reason why Billu Badshah was present at the track was that he wanted to blow it up.

He informed that 460 grams of explosives, a hand grenade, three detonators, a battery, a cellphone and cash had also been recovered from the terrorist. “A case has been registered against the man at Shaheed Benazirabad CTD station under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.”