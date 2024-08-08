Drug abuse in schools: All agencies will work jointly: Sharjeel

KARACHI: All federal and provincial anti-narcotics agencies have decided to work together, share intelligence and data, and increase rehabilitation centres for drug addicts.

In this regard, the first meeting of the committee, formed in Sindh on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, was held here under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Secretary Education Zahid Ali Abbasi informed the committee that there are 11,000 registered private schools in Sindh. The administration of all these schools has assured full cooperation on the issue of drug control and drug testing of students.

It was also decided to take the Parents Teachers Association, an organisation consisting of parents and teachers, into confidence for the prevention of drug abuse in educational institutions.

Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed to ensure the formation of screening committees in educational institutions and ensure regular check-ups of students.

ANF Commander Brigadier Umar briefed on the efforts of the ANF for anti-narcotics and assured all possible support from the federal anti-narcotics force in the Sindh government’s ongoing struggle against drugs.

However, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the effects of drug abuse are increasing in society, and if not stopped the situation will get out of our hands, as the new generation is being affected by drugs.

He said President Zardari is concerned about the growing trend of drug abuse.

The government is determined to root out this scourge, and the Sindh government wants all agencies to work together for anti-narcotics efforts.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Secretary Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Education Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Universities and Boards Abbas Baloch, Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force Brigadier Umar, DIG CIA Muqadas Haider, Deputy Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Lt Col Shakir, Director Intelligence Bureau Khan Faisal, and DG Excise Narcotics Control Usman Ghani Siddiqui.

