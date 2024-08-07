AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
World

New Bangladesh police chief vows probe into protest killings, offers apology

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2024 08:25pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s newly appointed police chief on Wednesday offered an apology for the conduct of officers during deadly protests and vowed an “impartial” probe into the killings.

“We are committed to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into every recent killing of students, common people and the police”, Inspector General of Police Md. Mainul Islam told reporters.

“In the current protests… our previous responsible officials were not able to fulfil their duties as per the expectations of the countrymen,” he added, a day after he was appointed following the ouster of the prime minister.

“I, as the chief of police, apologise on behalf of the Bangladesh Police for that.”

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to ‘get ready to build the country’

He also said he had asked police units to end their strike and return to duty on Thursday, when Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus is set to return to the country to lead a caretaker government.

More than 400 people were killed during weeks of clashes between protesters and security forces before ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina quit on Monday.

Among 44 dead bodies brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday – the deadliest day since unrest began in early July – many of them were young men and almost all had bullet wounds.

Since Hasina fled, police reported mobs launching revenge attacks on her allies, as well as on police stations and officers.

Police unions said their members had gone on strike Tuesday “until the security” of officers was assured.

