AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AIRLINK 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.56%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.02%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.96%)
DGKC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.02%)
FCCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.5%)
FFBL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 144.75 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.51%)
HUMNL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
KOSM 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.77%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.53%)
NBP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
OGDC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.99%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
SEARL 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
TELE 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 45.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.78%)
TPLP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TRG 53.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
UNITY 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,231 Increased By 25.4 (0.31%)
BR30 25,535 Increased By 154.6 (0.61%)
KSE100 77,493 Increased By 302.1 (0.39%)
KSE30 24,964 Increased By 61.7 (0.25%)
Wheat gains for sixth session on strong demand, French crop woes

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 10:20am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat gained more ground on Wednesday, with the market underpinned by strong demand and downgrades of the French crop, although ample world supplies limited the upside in prices.

Corn and soybeans slid with expectations of near-record US output.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $5.44-1/2 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT.

Corn gave up 0.7% to $4.02-1/2 a bushel and soybeans lost 0.8% to $10.18-1/4 a bushel.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, announced on Tuesday a massive tender for 3.8 million metric tons of wheat to cover imports between October 2024 and April 2025, its largest according to traders.

On the supply front, this year’s soft wheat crop in France, the European Union’s biggest producer, is expected to shrink to its lowest level in 41 years at 25.17 million metric tons after heavy rain slashed both the crop area and yields, Argus Media said on Tuesday.

Chicago grains ease on good crop conditions and steadier dollar

Expectations of a bumper US harvest added pressure on corn futures and dismal global oilseed demand capped soybean prices. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat futures, they said.

