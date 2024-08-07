CM Livestock Card: Punjab govt to enable 80,000 farmers soon thru cash digital framework: minister

LAHORE: “The Punjab government will soon enable 80,000 livestock farmers to easily purchase fodder, silage and mineral mixture for 400,000 animals through the cash digital framework of the Chief Minister Livestock Card.”

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated this while presiding over a meeting in the Livestock Department where progress on the projects approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab for the development of livestock was reviewed. Performance of Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board and Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company was also examined.

Secretary Livestock Punjab Masood Anwar gave a detailed briefing on the current status of these projects, while Chief Executive Officer PLDD Board and PA & Meat Company Sanaullah highlighted the performance of these public sector companies.

The Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the package of 12 billion rupees for the implementation of projects in the livestock sector will prove to be a game changer for livestock farmers. The minister directed to ensure the timeline of implementation of these initiatives in every way. He gave instructions to prepare a dashboard for PITB to provide up-to-date information about the timeline of all projects.

Additional Secretary Livestock Dr Usman, DG Livestock (Extension) Asif Salman Sahi, DG (Production) Asif Rafiq, DG Livestock (Research) Sajjad Hussain while DG South Punjab Dr Muhammad Ashraf participated online in the meeting.

