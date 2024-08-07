AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

E-govt much-needed project, says planning minister

Naveed Butt Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that E-government is a much-needed project created to meet the target of making the government paperless.

The minister expressed these views while meeting with a delegation of Huawei Pakistan led by Ethan Sun on Tuesday. CEO Huawei Pakistan; Ahmed Bilal Masood, Director Subsidiary Board & Deputy CEO; Yushaoning, Vice CEO attended the meeting.

Appreciating Huawei’s plan for digital transformation in Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said, “Only a robust digital eco-system of learning, innovation and efficiency can make Pakistan capable of meeting 21st Century digital needs. Huawei’s collaboration to build a digital future for Pakistan is commendable.”

The meeting deliberated on digitizing education infrastructure and providing access to smart devices to students in underprivileged areas.

The planning minister had proposed, in his previous meeting with Huawei delegation, to initiate Islamabad as a model smart city, emphasizing the importance of digital infrastructure provision for the new age economy. The delegates updated the minister about their team’s progress on our projects and various other initiatives.

The planning minister mentioned ongoing education reforms, which include establishing smart classrooms as one of the priority areas. Huawei officials apprised the minister that the company has online Learning Management System Under the smart class room initiative, students from all across Pakistan can be trained for new ICT courses.

