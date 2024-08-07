AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
Monsoon tree-plantation drive launched

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:49am

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sindh EPA) has launched a monsoon tree plantation campaign to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the region.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Secretary for Environment Nabeela Umar, and Director General of Sindh EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, along with other key officials.

Rahimoon emphasised the importance of tree plantation, stating, “This monsoon tree plantation campaign is a significant step towards preserving our natural environment. Trees play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions, preventing soil erosion and providing habitat for wildlife. Through this initiative, we are committed to creating a greener and healthier Sindh.”

Nabeela Umar highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts with various stakeholders, stating, “Our joint actions are essential for the success of this tree plantation campaign. We appeal to everyone to actively participate and contribute to this noble cause.”

Naeem Mughal reiterated the agency’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, saying, “Sindh EPA is dedicated to promoting a culture of environmental care. This tree plantation campaign is part of our broader strategy aimed at expanding green cover and improving the quality of life for the people of Sindh.”

Additionally, the provincial minister visited Getz Pharma, where he planted trees and encouraged industrial units to comply with environmental laws and regulations. He also promoted urban tree planting activities and the development of green belts within the city limits of Karachi.

The monsoon tree plantation campaign will continue throughout the season, with various events and activities planned to engage the public and raise awareness about the importance of tree planting.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister distributed offer letters to the new officers joining Sindh EPA through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

