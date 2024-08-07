AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
AIRLINK 113.35 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.36%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.86%)
DFML 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
DGKC 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.65%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFBL 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.75%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
HUBC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.68%)
HUMNL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.92%)
NBP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
OGDC 130.85 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.26%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
PPL 112.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.42%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
TRG 53.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.78%)
UNITY 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,253 Increased By 46.7 (0.57%)
BR30 25,592 Increased By 211.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 77,633 Increased By 442 (0.57%)
KSE30 24,998 Increased By 95.2 (0.38%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-07

UAF delegates visit Washington State University

Press Release Published 07 Aug, 2024 07:51am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s five-member delegation visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities. It was also agreed upon that WSU wheat varieties set at UAF will be commercialised.

The UAF delegation members included Chairman, Plant Breeding and Genetics Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan; Director-Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Associate Professor Dr Rizwana Maqbool, Research Officer Dr Ahmad Waqas and Arif Rehman, the Chief Food and Agriculture Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

During the wrap-up meeting with WSU International Office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar A Khan, online, thanked Vice President for International Programmes Paul Whitney and Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU Dr Asif J Chaudhry for inviting. He said that this visit will further strengthen collaborations between the two universities and the exposure gained by the delegation will be of great value to the University.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF Washington State University UAF delegates

Comments

200 characters

UAF delegates visit Washington State University

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories