UAF delegates visit Washington State University

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad’s five-member delegation visited the Washington State University (WSU) in order to further strengthen collaborations between the two universities. It was also agreed upon that WSU wheat varieties set at UAF will be commercialised.

The UAF delegation members included Chairman, Plant Breeding and Genetics Prof Dr Azeem Iqbal Khan; Director-Planning & Development Irfan Abbas, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics Associate Professor Dr Rizwana Maqbool, Research Officer Dr Ahmad Waqas and Arif Rehman, the Chief Food and Agriculture Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

During the wrap-up meeting with WSU International Office, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar A Khan, online, thanked Vice President for International Programmes Paul Whitney and Senior Advisor to the Provost and Executive Vice President, WSU Dr Asif J Chaudhry for inviting. He said that this visit will further strengthen collaborations between the two universities and the exposure gained by the delegation will be of great value to the University.

