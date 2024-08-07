AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,206 Increased By 20 (0.24%)
BR30 25,381 Increased By 54.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 77,191 Increased By 106.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 24,903 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
Aug 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-07

Europe’s STOXX 600 edges up in global recovery

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2024 05:38am

PARIS: European shares rose on Tuesday, mirroring a recovery in global markets after the previous day’s mauling, with energy and technology stocks leading the way as a slew of upbeat corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.

The STOXX 600 closed 0.3% higher, after logging its steepest three-day decline since June 2022 and closing below the key 500-point mark for a second day on Monday on US recession fears.

The “fear gauge” Euro STOXX volatility index also cooled down from its highest level since March 2022 hit on Monday, reflecting an improved investor mood.

Wall Street climbed in volatile trading, as investors looked for bargain hunting, while dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials also lifted the mood.

Among others, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 10% after its biggest daily sell-off since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

Investor nerves appeared to be soothed after Fed policymakers pushed back against recession concerns, but also warned that the central bank will need to cut rates to avoid such an outcome.

However, Tuesday’s market recovery was contained as traders refrained from making big bets, reassessing the impact of the pullback and awaiting fresh bullish catalysts.

Main indexes in Germany, France and Spain ended the session marginally high to 0.3% down.

Furthermore, data reflected a stronger-than-expected rise in German industrial orders, providing some hope for Europe’s largest economy, where recession is back on the cards following a contraction in second quarter.

“The euro zone data do not scream ‘rate cut’ – the economy is growing at a steady pace and domestic inflation has stabilised at a high level,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, Capital Economics’ deputy chief euro zone economist.

“But we suspect most ECB policymakers will judge a cut is justified next month, and recent concerns about the US strengthen their case.” Technology was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.7%, led by semiconductor stocks such as ASM International, ASML and BE Semiconductor.

Heavyweight Novo Nordisk also rebounded with a 4.6% jump, its biggest one-day gain in nearly five months, ahead of the drugmaker’s quarterly results on Wednesday.

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped 9% after raising its profit outlook and dividend payout goal through 2028.

Switzerland’s Sonova rose 6% after introducing a hearing aid that utilises real-time AI to improve speech clarity from background noise.

Industrial kitchen retailer Rational AG jumped 7.2% after its results.

Meanwhile, Bayer slumped 6% after following weak quarterly adjusted earnings, while Swiss healthcare company Galenica fell 4% after “underwhelming” first-half results.

STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 edges up in global recovery

Suki Kinari HPP achieving commercial operation by month-end

Capacity payments to IPPs: SC moved to get ‘2020 Report’ implemented in letter and spirit

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s IDR to ‘CCC+’

Malpractices: PPRA initiates probe against its own officials

NA passes elections amendment bill amid PTI protest

Educational, health institutions: Senate panel tells FBR to give details of tax, duty relief

Misclassification of steel products: FBR urged to recover taxes from importers

Road, rail link with CA states and Europe: Authorities directed to finalise strategic plans

OICCI explains its contributions to country’s economy

IIOJK: NA denounces India’s revocation of special status

Read more stories