AGL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.78%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
DCL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.45%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.59%)
DGKC 81.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.72%)
FFBL 42.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.32%)
FFL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.94%)
HUBC 144.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.57%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (12.75%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.46%)
NBP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
OGDC 129.22 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.45%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
PTC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.49%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.96%)
TOMCL 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.62%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
TRG 53.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.62%)
UNITY 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 8,194 Increased By 7.5 (0.09%)
BR30 25,353 Increased By 26.2 (0.1%)
KSE100 77,174 Increased By 89.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 29.7 (0.12%)
Aug 06, 2024
Taiwan stocks rebound after plunge, TSMC ends up 8%

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 12:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan stocks closed higher on Tuesday from a record plunge on Monday, with contract chipmaker TSMC up 8%, but sentiment remains cautious amid lingering investor concerns about the outlook for tech companies and the U.S. economy.

The main index ended up 3.4% after climbing to as high as 20,640.44 points during the session. It plummeted a record 8.4% on Monday along with global markets amid fears the United States could be heading for recession and as investors sought refuge from riskier assets.

Shares in the dominant technology stock TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, finished up 8%. TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a supplier to Nvidia.

“Investors are mostly concerned about the U.S. economy and the rapid rise of the yen. So yesterday’s plunge was inevitable,” said Jeff Chang, chairman of Cathay Securities Investment Trust, which oversees more than T$1 trillion ($30.3 billion) in client assets.

Taiwan stocks fall by record 8.4% on tech sector fears, exchange to brief media

“We think the Taiwan main index has dropped to a level with strong technical support. But we can expect to see consolidation for a while,” he said.

“Looking at fundamentals of the AI industry, nothing has changed compared to a month ago. It’s a good buying opportunity for AI shares, both now and when they dip in the future,” Chang said.

Other major-weighted tech stocks also rebounded. Mediatek was up 8.5% while Quanta rose 3.1%.

Premier Cho Jung-tai told reporters on Tuesday the fundamentals of Taiwan’s economy were “very solid”, adding authorities will closely monitor the market situation.

Taiwan Stock Exchange President Lih-Chung Chien has said the bourse would work with regulators to maintain stability when needed.

Taiwan stocks Taiwan share

