Gaza must return to control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, Abbas says

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 10:37am
The Gaza Strip must be transferred to the control of legitimate Palestinian authorities, and Israeli plans for temporary control of the enclave are unacceptable, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Russia’s RIA news agency in remarks published on Tuesday.

“Gaza must be governed under the auspices of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and the legitimate Palestinian government,” Abbas told the state RIA agency in an interview that was published in Russian.

Israel returns 80 Palestinian bodies to Gaza, keeps up military pressure

“We strongly oppose Israeli plans that provide for some temporary solutions.”

