AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
AIRLINK 108.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.74%)
DFML 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
DGKC 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.26%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (8.87%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.05%)
NBP 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.56%)
TOMCL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.84%)
TPLP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,201 Increased By 14.8 (0.18%)
BR30 25,364 Increased By 37.7 (0.15%)
KSE100 77,259 Increased By 174.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 24,916 Increased By 64.2 (0.26%)
Aug 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares inch higher after rout, RBA decision in focus

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2024 10:17am

Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday after shedding nearly 6% in the previous two sessions, as gains in financials offset losses in commodity stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy decision due later in the day for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 6,657.2 by 0038 GMT after a 3.7% drop on Monday, while the Aussie dollar was 0.58% weaker against the U.S. dollar at A$0.65.

The benchmark stock index had lost 5.8% in the previous two sessions, after weak U.S. jobs data last week sparked fears the world’s largest economy could be heading towards a recession.

Data on Friday showed the U.S. unemployment rate jumped to near a three-year high in July, leading market participants to price in a near 90% chance that the Federal Reserve will ease rates by 50 basis points in September.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to meet later in the day, where it is expected to leave rates unchanged.

In Sydney, rate-sensitive financials rose 0.6%, with National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia up 0.3% and 1%, respectively.

Australia shares slump more than 3% as US recession worries trigger sell-off

Energy stocks fell about 2% to hit their lowest since March 2022 after oil prices closed lower overnight. Sector heavyweight Woodside shed 3.7%.

Brent crude futures rose 1.7% to $77.60 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 1.92% to $74.34 per barrel.

Gold stocks fell 2.1%, tracking weak bullion prices. Northern Star Resources and St Barbara slipped nearly 2% and 4.6%, respectively.

The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,033.99 points, or 2.60%, to 38,703.27 on Monday. The S&P 500 lost 160.23 points, or 3.00%, while the Nasdaq fell 576.08 points, or 3.43%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,170.62.

Australian shares Australian stocks ASX ASX 200 index

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares inch higher after rout, RBA decision in focus

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Bangladesh awaits interim government, army chief to meet protesters

TotalEnergies sells 50% stake in Total PARCO Pakistan to Gunvor Group

SC urged to order govt stop making payments to IPPs

Govt to retire expensive power plants

China’s BYD partners with Mega Motor to launch ‘NEV’

Imported goods specified in Third Schedule: FBR empowered to fix value of supply

CCoSOEs approves NSPC-PSPC re-merger

PM forms task force on energy issues

Senate panel doubts govt assertion of decreased spending

Read more stories