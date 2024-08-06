AGL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
AIRLINK 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.64%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
DCL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.17%)
DFML 40.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 81.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
FCCL 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
FFBL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
HUBC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (10.54%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
NBP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
OGDC 129.97 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.76%)
PAEL 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.48%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.79%)
TOMCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.73%)
TPLP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.34%)
TRG 53.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.32%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,210 Increased By 23.8 (0.29%)
BR30 25,403 Increased By 77 (0.3%)
KSE100 77,285 Increased By 200.5 (0.26%)
KSE30 24,919 Increased By 66.7 (0.27%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Aug, 2024 08:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law

Read here for details.

  • KE extends bill payment dates by 10 days for July, August

Read here for details.

  • US firm presents Aurangzeb proposal to streamline regulatory system in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a proxy of terrorist organisations, DG ISPR says

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor again temporarily shuts production citing low inventory

Read here for details.

  • Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, ‘heading to London’ as military takes over

Read here for details.

