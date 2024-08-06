BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 5, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Arbitration: MoF to align SOEs law with global law
Read here for details.
- KE extends bill payment dates by 10 days for July, August
Read here for details.
- US firm presents Aurangzeb proposal to streamline regulatory system in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a proxy of terrorist organisations, DG ISPR says
Read here for details.
- Indus Motor again temporarily shuts production citing low inventory
Read here for details.
- Sheikh Hasina flees Bangladesh, ‘heading to London’ as military takes over
Read here for details.
Comments